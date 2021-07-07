A 45-foot chunk of the Henlopen Hotel's façade fell down below onto the boardwalk area, where guests access the hotel and beach on July 4th.
It's a miracle no one was under it when it happened.
"We had our city officials go over there and take a look at it and determine that it's cosmetic and not structural, so that was a big relief," said Rehoboth Beach City manager Sharon Lynn.
The city's engineers maintained that the structural integrity of the eight-story building, constructed in the 1970s, is sound. But after the building collapse in Miami, and now this incident, the city isn't taking any chances.
"We have maybe a half-dozen buildings that, yeah, now we're looking at--we're taking a second look at. [We're] taking a look at our code to determine whether our code needs to be stricter," said Lynn.
Annual building inspections are required in Rehoboth, according to Lynn, but currently city code doesn't require that those inspection reports be submitted to the city. That could soon change.
"A possibility of some yearly inspections, submittal of documentation of inspection reports by third-parties, structural engineers, etc.," said Matthew Janis, Rehoboth Beach's chief building engineer.