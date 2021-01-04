After overriding a veto from President Donald Trump--the first such move by the Senate in Trump's single-term tenure--U.S. Senator Tom Carper was celebrating congressional passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, and the many ways it specifically helps Delawareans.
"It's a huge bill and, usually, a bipartisan bill," Carper said. "There are some provisions that are sometimes attached to it that have a relationship to the military as well."
Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy and Naval Reserves, said there would be some C-130 propeller upgrades and other technological improvements included in the legislation, and Chinook and Blackhawk helicopter support as well, while additionally providing some housing renovation assistance to families locate at the Dover Air Force Base, one of the largest in the world.
"We have 5,000 uniformed personnel there, active duty and reserve, and we have another 1000 or so civilians [working at the base,]" Carper said on WDEL's DelAWARE with Chris Carl. "We provided for the men and women of the Armed Forces a 3% pay raise, and we provided for the Dover Air Force Base, additional support to help make sure that the families--especially who were live in privately-owned housing literally built on the base--the quality of that housing began to degrade and we have been working very hard for the last year to make sure we turn that around. This legislation helps us to continue to improve the quality of life for the the families of Dover Air Force Base personnel."
In addition to the broad pay increase, the legislation also included a 10% increase in hazardous duty pay and two dozen other bonuses and special pay opportunities for troops.
It also addresses an issue created by firefighters on the base responding to a plane crash and using foam which contained PFAS, chemicals now known to be incredibly harmful to area water supplies where they're deployed. A cargo plane taking off attempted to turn around and return to base due to an engine failure, but ultimately crashed.
"The firefighting teams came out, surrounded the plane, covered it with foam. Unfortunately, it's foam that has something called PFAS--a permanent chemical, it doesn't go away, and it degrades water quality," Carper said. "We have four communities around the Dover Air Force Base with degraded water because of PFAS. This legislation helps to address that. Those are some of the provisions that are especially important for Delaware."
The legislation also fast-tracks care for Airmen who experience symptoms due to Agent Orange exposure.
"We wanted to make sure those air veterans who are showing up with symptoms that are identifiable with Agent Orange, rather than forcing them to go through an endless series of tests and exams, there's a presumption that there's been Agent Orange exposure, and they get the kind of treatment you're supposed to get," he said.
There's also a focus on improving the global warming climate initiatives coming down the pipeline, both through military and industry. Carper said more people are willing to get on board than some might acknowledge, but these beneficial moves will aid everyone.
"If we're going to be successful with respect to addressing climate change and global warming, it can't just be one segment of our society, it has to be all the major emitters. And the Armed Services has a role to play. As it turns out, they're anxious to play that role," Carper said. "We're starting to see offshore wind deployed...down the coast. They will be not two or three miles off the coast, but 15, potentially 25 miles off the coast; visible, but not in a way that I think most people would find unappealing. There's a tax credit to...help us move forward on employment with offshore wind."
There's also two new programs to provide support for Reserve Officers' Training Corps students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Delaware State University, in order to improve diversity among Delaware's military ranks and pilot workforce. Ultimately, with President-Elect Joe Biden set to take the reins soon, Carper said there should be more opportunities for bipartisan accomplishments.
"[Biden] is committed to working together, working across the aisle. I think it's going to be a great need for us to set aside the rancor and bitterness that's characterized politics in the last couple of years, and see if we can't really actually work together," he said. "Like we did in the defense bill...We're working together. We need to do a whole lot more of that."