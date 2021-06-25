The state House voted Thursday to ban large-capacity magazines in Delaware, though the bill's journey is not over. Because of an attached amendment during the process through the House, the bill must return to the Senate for an additional vote.
Senate Bill 6 recently underwent some major changes in an attempt to make it enforceable, meaning, though it already passed in the Senate and now the House, it heads back to the Senate for approval of the significant amendments.
To start, a proposed relinquishment and buyback program was eliminated over constitutionality concerns. Previous language defined large-capacity magazines as devices which include "removable floor plate or end plate, if the device can readily be extended to accept more than 17 rounds of ammunition."
An amendment introduced by Democrat Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (Wilmington North) recognized that, while targeting after-market magazines that exceed the designed capacity was the intent of the bill, it was revealed during the review process that "description applies to nearly all magazines sold with firearms from the manufacturer," almost universally outlawing standard magazines.
"When we were confronted with that issue, we had to begin looking at a definition that would address the root issue we are trying to solve. In my community, that problem is extended magazines that allow someone to fire countless bullets without having to reload," said Chukwuocha, who has an “F” rating from the Delaware affiliate of the National Rifle Association. "Those after-market magazines--the so-called ‘banana clips,’ drums and other devices that hold dozens of rounds--are the contraptions we have to get off our streets and stop selling in Delaware. This amendment provides a clear, realistic and critical step forward in addressing that root problem by creating an enforceable law that can actually achieve its stated goals."
The new language as defined in the amendment details large-capacity magazines as "an after-market magazine which increases the designed capacity of the standard magazine manufactured and sold by the manufacturer of the firearm in which it is used." It redefines large-capacity magazines as an "after-market magazine which increases the designed capacity of the standard magazine manufactured and sold by the manufacturer of the firearm in which it is used," and increases the rounds permissible in a magazine from 17 to 20 in a handgun, and 30 rounds for a long gun.
Chukwuocha said legislators aren't doing their jobs when they unintentionally harm their constituents, and must go through great pains to do everything in their power to avoid doing so.
"We started there in looking at our amendments and trying to figure out what we needed to do in order to truly have this bill do what we intended for it to do," he said. "Which was to assist with stopping violence that use these high capacity magazines."
His amendment also establishes the crimes of "possession of a large-capacity magazine during the commission of a felony which is class B felony" and the "selling, purchasing, receiving, or transferring a large-capacity magazine, and makes the offense a class E felony."
An amendment from Republican Rep. Ruth Briggs-King excludes from the proposed law manufacturers who would make sales to other states. It also excludes those who ship or transport large-capacity magazines for manufacturers.
A business owner who employs roughly 100 workers, about half of whom make more than $60,000 annually, inspired Briggs-King to attached her amendment, which passed on a voice vote.
"We all know that sometimes the best ideas or the biggest concerns come to us from our constituents. And in this case, I had no idea until I received an email from one of my large local businesses that practices in the Sussex County Industrial Park, that they were actually the manufacturer...for the military and sometimes for law enforcement. And he reached out to me and said, as written, this bill would destroy my business."
Chukwuocha called the amendment friendly, and said her proposals were all in the spirit of what crafting legislation should be about.
"I'm thankful for her bringing forward this amendment," he said. "It really helps just to clarify our intentions of this bill. It was not to hurt anyone. It was truly about the safety of our community."
While still opposing the bill, Republican Jeff Spiegelman thanked Chukwuocha for all his hard work making the bill as palatable as possible.
"I want to thank you for the work that you did on it. Ideologically, I am still opposed to the bill, but I don't want my opposition to the bill to in any way take away [from] how much work that you and the other sponsors put into this amendment," he said. "To take a bill that was, in my opinion--and I think I stated this in the committee hearing, If you don't mind me saying--absolutely terrible, absolutely no-go, to one that is just merely a quiet 'no' from me, I hope you will accept this explanation, along with my thanks."
The bill passed 24-16 with one absent and heads back to the Senate for reconsideration.