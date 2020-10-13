The city of Newark has made strides since novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases began spiking with the return of students to the University of Delaware campus, public health officials announced Tuesday.
"The yellow boxes are University of Delaware students. The blue boxes in this chart are Newark as a municipality. In gray is the state as a whole," said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay. "September 6th, we saw the highest number of University of Delaware cases at 95. This past week, we had less than eight cases for the University of Delaware, which is great news."
Non-UD related cases have increased slightly, Rattay said, but even those have started to decrease slightly after reaching new highs on the week of September 27th.
"We're paying close attention to the University of Delaware and Newark," Rattay said. "But, overall, you can see that it's quieter in Newark as far as cases this past week than it has been in well over a month."
Governor John Carney praised the efforts of city and school officials combating the worrying increase.
"I wanted to just take a minute to thank President [Dennis] Assanis, his team at the University of Delaware, Mayor [Jerry] Clifton...the police department there in the city of Newark, all this students and faculty at the University of Delaware, and the residents of Newark. You're really doing an excellent job."
The cooperation between all levels involved was essential to keeping the cases in check, especially since officials knew it would be a challenge, having seen how cases spiked at college campuses around the U.S.
"So far, we've seen kind of a flattening of those cases and part of it, I think, was that we...knew it was coming because we saw it at campuses in states across the country," Carney said. "And then when it came, there was a seriousness of effort, both at the university and the city of Newark...really trying to get ahead of it, and to take it seriously. And the University of Delaware really did."
Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing protocols and observing limitations on gatherings are paramount to keeping numbers down, Carney said.
"Most of...these cases were coming from off-campus social activity, or at least a lot of it. And so, our hats go off to them," the governor said. "Let's keep up the good work...and let's keep those numbers down...It's not over until it's over."
Not taking those things seriously is what leads to events where the virus spreads, Rattay said.
"We see a number of cases in our state where we've had exposure to multiple people in a house party setting or other social setting where people are together," she said. "We've certainly seen that nationally as well. Here in our state, one example is a house party where 50% of susceptible individuals became positive after that house party. And then, it's easy to see how, when you have a cluster of infections like that, and everybody goes back to their life of going to school or teaching or working or spending time with others, how then you get more community spread from those clustered events."
Rattay also noted there are no COVID-19 hotspots currently in Delaware, but the department is keeping an eye on Brandywine Hundred, Bridgeville, Laurel, Georgetown, and the 19801 zip code in Wilmington.