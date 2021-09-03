The floodwaters of Brandywine Creek were swollen to record levels by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and now that those waters have receded the cleanup across New Castle County is continuing.
Among the damage: numerous vehicles that were either driven into high water, or the floodwater found its way into the vehicles.
Now what?
According to Triple-A Mid-Atlantic spokesman Ken Grant the first thing NOT to do is try and start the vehicle.
"The engine compartment under water in a parked car takes on the water and just trying to start it could end up causing more engine damage," said Grant.
"Your first thing to do is call your insurance company. Have them come out and assess whether or not the vehicle has been flooded above the floor level, and whether at that point it's even worth taking to a repair facility or the car may need to be scrapped at that point," said Grant.
"If it does look like it can be repaired call your repair facility to see what they're looking at," said Grant, because they might be inundated with other vehicles in the same condition.
The problems the water could cause are many said Grant.
"You could see the flooding affect your engine, your transmission or brake rotors, cause loss of power steering, cause shorts in the electrical components."
"One of the things with our modern cars with so many conveniences they're all electronic based, and so having that floodwater reach above the floor level can cause some major damage to the entire system," said Grant.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) completed inspections of all of the bridges that cross the Brandywine Creek in Brandywine Valley Friday morning, September 3, 2021.
The Brandywine surged out of its banks cresting at over 23 feet, and inundated many of the roadways in the area.
DelDOT says the Ashland Covered Bridge on Barley Mill Road will remain closed pending further assessment of damage the bridge sustained.