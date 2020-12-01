With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday in the books, non-profit organizations in Delaware are hoping there's something left for them on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Sheila Bravo, president and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA), said the coronavirus pandemic has hit non-profits from all sides and this Giving Tuesday is crucial for them.
"This is an important one for the non-profit community," said Bravo. "I know many organizations are looking at Giving Tuesday as a way to really boost their revenues."
"This year in particular a lot of them are not able to conduct their traditional fundraising activities and so they're really struggling," said Bravo.
In addition to reduced fundraising events, volunteerism is down at a time when community needs brought on by the pandemic have spiked.
"When we think about resourcing and supporting non-profits it's our time, our talent, and our treasure," said Bravo.
Non-profit groups focused on mental health have seen an increased need for their services due to the pandemic and Bravo expects that to continue for a long time to come.
"So those non-profits that provide that support are also looking at how they can continue to offer those services and really not just offer them, but increase their services," said Bravo.
The fallout from the pandemic has resulted in thousands of people relying on non-profit organizations who never had to in the past.
Bravo is hoping that when a medical and economic recovery has taken hold, those who benefitted will give back.
"Really see it as an opportunity to engage and volunteer," said Bravo. "The volunteerism is, for the non-profit sector, a really important resource that they rely on."
For those donating on Giving Tuesday, or at any point in 2020, the federal government through the CARES ACT has enhanced the tax benefits for charitable giving.
"There's an opportunity for those individuals who itemize that they can actually deduct more this year than in previous years," said Bravo.
There's also a standard charitable deduction of three-hundred dollars for those who don't itemize.
Giving Tuesday originated in 2012.