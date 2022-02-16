"Today is an example of some of our most important work," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings Wednesday, announcing 91 felony charges against five individuals for allegedly straw purchasing guns in Sussex County.
Jennings was joined inside Georgetown's Brick Hotel on February 16, 2022, by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Delaware State Police, and Sussex County prosecutors to detail charges against Keyon Eley, Karen Morris and Shane Willey, Malik Jarvis, and Paige Morris, all of whom authorities said made multiple purchases for other individuals.
"Two of those guns have already taken lives--one in a Dover homicide, and another in a New Castle County suicide. Several more have been recovered in search warrants executed as far away as New York State," Jennings said. "But the vast majority remain unaccounted for...and each of those guns is a threat to our communities and to communities throughout our region. This is a close up and tragic look at the damage that straw purchases do to people."
Eley along is accused of making 38 of those purchases from five different sellers throughout Sussex County between July 28, 2020, and March 16, 2021. When Laurel Police executed a search warrant at his residence, Jennings said officers located among boxes of guns a "laundry hamper filled with various firearm magazines and ammunition."
Police from Baltimore, Dover, and West Chester have recovered firearms tracked back to Eley, the attorney general said, though only five have been recovered so far.
Karen Morris and Willie are accused of buying eight firearms for a man supplying them with heroin, Jennings said, with only one of those being recovered so far--in the possession of a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrested. Jarvis was accused of making 15 purchases, one of which was a gun used in a New Castle County suicide in January 2022. Paige Morris is accused of purchasing three guns, one of which was used in the aforementioned Dover homicide, Jennings said.
"Let me be clear. The stakes in this investigation and prosecution are high. Straw purchases look, at first blush, on the surface, like a fairly minor act that in-and-of itself does not result in death or violence," she said. "But these stories tell the true story. Because when someone purchases a gun, knowing they are giving it to an individual prohibited from possessing that gun, they're giving an instrument of death to another person, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Eley is charged with 36 counts of engaging in a firearms transaction on behalf of another, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-5 years, and 29 counts of false statement, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-2 years.
Karen Morris is charged with nine counts of engaging in a firearms transaction on behalf of another, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-5 years, and five counts of false statement, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-2 years. Willie is charged with three counts of engaging in a firearms transaction on behalf of another, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-5 years, plus one count of second-degree conspiracy, a felony carrying a potential sentence of 0-2 years.
Jarvis faces four counts of false statement, each carrying a sentence of 0-2 years.
Paige Morris faces two counts of engaging in a firearms transaction on behalf of another, each carrying a potential sentence of 0-5 years, one count of providing a firearm to a person prohibited, carrying a potential sentence of 0-3 years, and one count of false statement, carrying a potential sentence of 0-2 years.
"It is worth underscoring that the single common denominator linking each of these crimes and defendants together was the use of crime gun intelligence to identify illegal purchases of firearms. All straw purchases which circumvent the background check and record-keeping requirements of federal law have the potential to place firearms in the hands of criminals," said ATF Baltimore Assistant Special Agent in Charge Andre Miller. "The simple truth is that anyone purchasing a gun for someone else cannot know with any certainty where that gun may go, or how it may be used."
Jennings said these arrests and charges highlight the need for a system in Delaware which will better help law enforcement track suspicious and illegal purchases.
"If somebody buys a gun in Sussex County one day from a dealer, Kent County next day from a dealer, and New Castle County the third day from a dealer, we want to be able to know that because that's a suspicious transaction, right," Jennings said. "But the individual dealer is not going to know that. And so what I think has to happen is that we have to enact a permit-to-purchase law in the state. We need to be able to have a database that other states around us have to get at the straw purchases in a much more concerted, effective way."
The charges come as a result of a collaborative task force effort between law enforcement agencies at every level.