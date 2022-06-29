The Attorney General's Office was celebrating a win Wednesday over its challenge of a Seaford ordinance with would have forced anyone in the town having a surgical abortion or who had a miscarriage to have the fetal tissue interred or cremated at their own expense.
On June 29, 2022, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that the city of Seaford, a "junior sovereign," cannot enact a law directly conflicting with law established by the "senior sovereign," the state of Delaware.
"The U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed a wave of extremist, draconian laws across our country. That wave stops here,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This ruling firmly rejects a clearly illegal and harmful attempt to nullify State law and to use dark money to return us to the Dark Ages. It protects residents and visitors of Seaford from a cruel and frankly hateful policy. And it makes clear that Delaware remains a safe haven for choice and reproductive freedom exactly when those sanctuaries are needed most. I am grateful to the Court for its wisdom and to our team for their quick response and tireless work on this case.”
Jennings challenged the ordinance and filed suit on January 11, 2022, after it was enacted on december 14, 2021, with an effective date of January 22nd. The ton passed the ordinance despite warnings from the Department of Justice, on the backs of a promise an anonymous donor would fund the defense against the lawsuit. Wednesday's ruling awards costs to the state.
"Even after last week’s devastating Dobbs decision, abortion remains a codified right in Delaware," said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware. "Yesterday, our General Assembly fortified that right by expanding access to abortion, and today, the Delaware Chancery Court also reinforced that right, making it clear that municipal attacks on our state-guaranteed right to abortion won’t stand. ACLU-DE applauds Attorney General Kathy Jennings, and her team, for their swift and effective legal action against Seaford’s city council to permanently block the city’s illegal fetal remains ordinance."