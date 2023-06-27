One of Delaware's largest private-sector employers plans to expand its Newport facility to help meet growing global demand for "bio-pharma consumables."
Agilent Technologies already employs 110 people there, and the expansion is expected to lead to additional jobs over the next ten years. The company investment will total nearly $22-million.
The Delaware Prosperity Partnership Monday supported Agilent's request to the Council on Development Finance for a grant of nearly $700,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. According to the DPP, distribution of grants from the Strategic fund are "dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Agilent's request."
Agilent also expanded its research-and-development labs at the Little Falls complex last year.
“Delaware has a strong manufacturing history, and this latest investment by Agilent Technologies confirms the company’s commitment to innovating in the First State,” Governor John Carney said in a statement. “We are pleased Agilent will be expanding and bringing more good-paying jobs to the state’s strong science, technology and biopharmaceutical sectors.”
At the Newport facility, Agilent plans to increase capacity of its lab-based manufacturing site, leasing 12,000 square feet adjacent to its existing facility and fitting out 9,000 square feet as lab space with new infrastructure, equipment and instrumentation. More than half of the remaining square footage would become a warehouse, storage and shipping-receiving area. The balance will be used for offices.
“Agilent has been operating in Delaware for more than 20 years, and we are pleased to continue investing in our manufacturing and R&D facilities in the First State,” Agilent Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain President Henrik Ancher-Jensen said. “We are honored to be part of this dynamic community that supports innovation and growth and attracts top talent.”