The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it has reached an agreement with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Georgia over a race discrimination complaint filed by Delaware State University (DSU) in May, 2022.
DSU filed the complaint in the wake of a traffic stop of a coach bus that was carrying the school's women's lacrosse team; most of the players and staff were black.
The bus was pulled over for a traffic violation but sheriff's deputies ended up using a drug-sniffing K-9 to search the bus and the athlete's luggage.
According to the DOJ, the sheriff's office will review its bias-free policing policies and make updates to its policies on traffic enforcement and searches.
"The students and staff at Delaware State University deserve policing that is racially equitable and bias-free," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
"The agreement that we have secured with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will help ensure that its policing practices are free from racial bias and discrimination going forward."