An Indian River School Board vote of no confidence towards Governor Carney's handling of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions was deemed to violate the Freedom of Information Act, according to the Delaware Attorney General's Office.
AG Kathy Jennings' office received a complaint from William Pickett about the votes that took place at the August 22, 2021 IR School Board meeting.
A discussion item described as "2021-2022 School Year" led to a conversation by Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens about what the district would be required to do under the mask mandate issued by Governor Carney earlier in the month.
That led board member Dr. Donald Hattier, a chiropractor, to make a motion asking for a vote of no confidence asking Carney's "minions study and fix what he is creating."
That vote passed 9-1, and then the board also voted to draft a letter to Carney petitioning him to overturn the mandate.
Action items at public meetings are required to be declared at the posting of the agenda, seven days before the meeting, based on FOIA rules.
According to the opinion, the IR School Board argued the discussion occurred naturally "showing that the item truly did arise at the time of the meeting, as a natural evolution of discussions of a related publicly-noticed item."
In declaring the FOIA violation, Deputy Attorney General Annie Cordo said if such major votes were coming, they should have given notice.
"The IRSD knew or should have known that the State mask mandate would come up during the public comment period, and if it wanted to hold a vote on topics related to mask mandates, it should have been listed as its own item on the agenda to put parties on notice."