When the University of Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens take on the University of Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament Friday, someone's governor is going to end up a little crabby.
Delaware Gov. John Carney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have made a friendly wager ahead of the game at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. When the Blue Hens (13) take on the Terrapins (4), there are some crab cakes on the line from the governors' respective states.
“Delaware is known for being the First State, and for our incredible beaches and delicious food—like the famous crab cakes at Woody’s in Dewey Beach,” said Carney in a release announcing the bet. “We’re really proud of our Fightin’ Blue Hens, and look forward to their success in the tournament. Thank you to Governor Hogan for this fun challenge, and for preparing some crab cakes to send over to Delaware. Let’s go, Blue Hens!”
The Blue Hens enter the March Madness tournament at 24-7 led by Coach Natasha Adair. The Terps are 21-8 led by Coach Brenda Frese.
“Crab cakes and basketball—that’s what Maryland does,” said Governor Hogan. “Our women’s basketball program is one of the best in the nation, and I’m confident that tomorrow’s game will be a slam dunk for our Terps. I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win.”