Delaware officials will be holding a series of public meetings this week regarding electric vehicle infrastructure and clean car regulations.
DNREC and DelDOT are working to reduce transportation-related emissions in Delaware, as transportation is a leading cause of smog forming air pollutants in the state.
Online, virtual meetings will take place Tuesday morning, Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening on proposed plans to adopt a low-emission vehicle standard. Click here to learn more.
Delaware's Electric Vehicle infrastructure plan will be presented during sessions on Tuesday at 5pm and 6pm. Click here to learn more.