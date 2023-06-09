Delaware is not going to be totally in the clear with normal air quality until at least the weekend.
The Department of Natural Resources has declared a "Particulate Matter Code Red Air Quality Action Day' for Friday. West-northwesterly winds are expected to continue bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires to our area, and although scattered thunderstorms may be helpful, pollutant carry-over is expected.
This presents a problem especially for people in sensitive groups, those with heart-or lung disease, older adults and children.
Saturday is expected to be a "Code Orange Day," one step below Code Red.
Thursday, DNREC and the Department of Health and Social Services urged Delawareans in areas with hazardous air quality levels to stay indoors. People who spend time outdoors were advised to wear a properly-fitted N95 or KN95 mask which can help reduce exposure from particulate matter.