An airman at Dover Air Force Base tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, marking DAFB's first case of the respiratory illness.
The U.S. Air Force said samples from the individual were confirmed at an off-base medical facility.
The individual is now in isolation, according to Department of Defense and CDC guidance.
Public health officials have begun tracing the individual’s recent activity in order to ensure the safety of airmen, families, and the community.
Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander said they're monitoring the situation and have made appropriate notifications.
“The health and safety of Team Dover continues to be the top priority and leadership from Dover AFB is committed to working closely with local agencies to mitigate further spread of the virus," he said in a written statement.
Dover Air Force Base remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie, which indicates substantial risk and sustained community transmission of COVID-19.