Airport Road's contentious relationship with the body of water known as Nonesuch Creek has taken another turn.
The stretch of Airport Road that runs between I-95 and Commons Boulevard next to the Hope Center has been closed again by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), this time due to erosion under the road bed from recent flooding.
Officials said a gap developed underneath the road surface sparking concern that an approach slab to the bridge over the creek could collapse.
When the roadway has flooded in the past, DelDOT has typically put up barricade signs reading 'Road Closed,' but drivers have often driven around them and in some cases needed rescue due to high water.
To actually prevent motorists from driving over the flawed section, DelDOT has arranged lines of sand filled yellow barrels stretching shoulder to shoulder.
The situation is being evaluated and the timing of the closure is currently listed as indefinite.