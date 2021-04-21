While New Castle County is encompassed in the Philadelphia Metro Area and thereby ranked as the 17th most polluted area in the nation, the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air Report does show improvements over the previous years.
"In Delaware, we do have some work to do," said Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer for the ALA. "The report looks at two pollutants, ozone and particle pollution--long term and short term--and ozone in Delaware, compared to our 2020 report, has all three counties experiencing fewer unhealthy days of high ozone, which is achieving a new best ever."
Brown said for Delaware's northern-most county, particle pollution is where it earns its lowest grade, bringing it down in the national rankings, though it suffers from being associated with a much larger, more populous city in Philadelphia.
It's not all bad news, though, she said. Kent and Sussex counties are part of the Salisbury-Cambridge Metro area, which is one of the cleanest areas for short-term particle pollution for the 10th year in a row, while New Castle County continues to climb itself out of pollution.
"For short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even lethal, Kent and Sussex counties published their 10th straight year of As," Brown said. "New Castle County has not posted an A; however, New Castle County continues at its best ever weighted average for short-term particle pollution, and we are very excited about that."
America's air quality has been improving since 2000, thanks largely to the Clean Air Act and the resultant work on cleaning up power plants and older gasoline and diesel fuel cars and trucks gradually being replaced by better models.
The ALA uses the three previous years of verified EPA data available, so from 2017 to 2019, to determine its rankings.
"Every family has someone who is considered vulnerable," Brown said. "These individuals are people that we want to make sure are aware of the air quality in their area. And we also know that we're breathing unhealthy air too often, and dirty air is dangerous and, really, a public health issue. We also know that people of color are 61% more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing grade for at least one pollutant, and over three times as likely to live in a county with a failing grade for all three pollutants. So, there are a variety of populations and communities that are disproportionately impacted by the air that we breathe."
By grade, Delaware's counties scored as follows:
|County
|Ozone grade
|Particle pollution 24hr grade
|Particle pollution annual grade
|New Castle
|F
|C
|Pass
|Kent
|C
|A
|Pass
|Sussex
|C
|A
|Pass