A 28-year-old man wanted on first-degree murder charges after a dead body discovered in a vehicle in Pennsylvania was determined to be related to an Alban Park incident was located and arrested in New York, New Castle County Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Sean Tyler was located in Coney Island. He was charged in connection to the murder of James Jackson on July 9, 2021, at a residence in the 1600 block of Coleman Street.
Tyler was arrested July 16, 2021, and met by detectives with New Castle County Police, who charged him with first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Tyler is pending extradition back to Delaware.