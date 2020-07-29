The City of Newark held a ribbon cutting and outdoor dining event on June 25th to signal the end of road construction on Main Street and the reopening of restaurants from coronavirus restrictions.
At the time, Mayor Jerry Clifton hoped they'd be able to do it again. They are.
The first of three Main Street Alfresco events in conjunction with The Newark Partnership will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Vehicular traffic on Main Street will be prohibited from 3 to 10 p.m.
Two other alfresco events are scheduled for August 5th and August 12th.
At a meeting earlier this month, Newark City Council did not roll back any coronavirus restrictions that would have affected local businesses including restaurants.