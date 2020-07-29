Newark Main St reopening

First outdoor dining event on Main Street in Newark on June 25, 2020.

 NBC 10

The City of Newark held a ribbon cutting and outdoor dining event on June 25th to signal the end of road construction on Main Street and the reopening of restaurants from coronavirus restrictions.

At the time, Mayor Jerry Clifton hoped they'd be able to do it again.  They are.

The first of three Main Street Alfresco events in conjunction with The Newark Partnership will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 to 9 p.m. 

Vehicular traffic on Main Street will be prohibited from 3 to 10 p.m.

Two other alfresco events are scheduled for August 5th and August 12th.

At a meeting earlier this month, Newark City Council did not roll back any coronavirus restrictions that would have affected local businesses including restaurants.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.