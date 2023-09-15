A seasonal growth in algae at the source of Wilmington's water supply is affecting its taste and smell out of the taps. City officials said the water is safe to drink.
The algae is removed at the city's water treatment plants, and constant water quality monitoring continues to ensure that it meets federal and state water quality standards. The compounds that make it through are harmless, but can affect the sensitive nose.
A possible short-term solution is to fill a pitcher with tap water and leave it in the refrigerator, overnight.
"While we are taking steps to address the issue, the metabolites are likely to remain until weather conditions reduce the presence of algae in our source water," according to the Wilmington Department of Public Works.