A Smyrna man is facing a number of charges after an incident Friday night at Delaware Park.
State Police say troopers who were working an extra shift at the casino found an SUV parked illegally, but still running with four kids inside.
Investigators say William Brisco was inside the casino placing a bet. He was questioned by troopers when he returned to his vehicle. He then ran.
He was caught a short time later. Troopers say they found suspected cocaine and drug money on him.
He's facing charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and four-counts of endangering the welfare of a child.