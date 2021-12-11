Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.