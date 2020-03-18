All three of Delaware's counties have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus now. While a majority--17 of the 19--are being tracked in New Castle County, Kent's first case--the longest county to hold out before a case arrived--has been identified as a critically ill individual.
Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, and Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health, provided an update on coronavirus situation in Delaware Wednesday morning.
There was a stress on individuals doing all they could to prevent the further spread of the virus.
"Today, I know we're all experiencing a profound shock to our sense of normalcy, said Odom Walker. "In seven days our lives have changed dramatically...Today, I'm asking all of you to do more. We need to act like we're all carrying the virus."
Odom Walker said the coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than the flu, especially for vulnerable populations. Many who get sick will get better, but immunocompromised populations like the elderly or diabetic could die from complications.
"That's why we put in those precautions and safety measures [like business closures]," she said. "We don't have much time left to try and flatten the curve."
Rattay said the Division of Public Health will continue to monitor the wellness of an individual in Kent County, the county's first, who is critically ill from novel coronavirus COVID-19.
"Most importantly, if you are sick, especially with fever, cough, or shortness of breath, do not leave your home," Rattay said. "Whether you think you've been exposed to someone with coronavirus or not."
She also added those who think they might be sick should not just show up to a doctor's office to get tested. Call ahead for guidance on how a visit should be handled:
"Don't just show up, please call your health care provider," Rattay said. "If you are well, you should still act as though you have the virus. That's why it's so important you practice social distance. Stay six feet away from anyone else."