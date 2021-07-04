An accidental fireworks explosion in Ocean City, Maryland, Sunday slightly injured some workers setting up the town's fireworks display.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Dorchester Street beach for a report of a car fire, which was unfounded, but employees of the fireworks company setting up the show suffered minor injuries from the explosion.
The workers refused medical treatment, and a safety precautions put into place by firefighters before the fireworks were off-loaded prevented injuries to anyone on the beach or boardwalk.
Fire Marshals are investigating what caused the explosion.
As a result, all fireworks in the resort town have been canceled on 4th of July.