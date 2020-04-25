All inmates at James T. Vaughn Prison near Smyrna and Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown will receive face masks from the Delaware Department of Correction.
Those are the two prisons where inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Vaughn, where two more inmates were just added to the list of 28.
One was in a medium security building, with another at a minimum security building. The inmate from the minimum security building was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Fifteen SCCC prisoners have previously tested positive.
In addition, four more correctional officers, two at JTVCC, one at SCCC, and one at Howard R. Young in Wilmington also tested positive. There are now 25 COs who have tested positive.
With the masks being distributed at Vaughn and Sussex, there are now over 2,100 inmates who have been issued face masks.
On the other hand, five other inmates have now been declared recovered from COVID-19. They were at the Vaughn COVID-19 treatment center, while a correctional officer is back on the job after a COVID-19 fight.