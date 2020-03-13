All University of Delaware dormitories and residence halls will shut down for the remainder of the spring semester as the university remains at the center of the state's coronavirus outbreak.
The decision, Friday, came in a message from University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis, who called it a difficult after four persons, a faculty member, two graduate students, and a post-doctoral researcher, all linked to UD, contracted coronavirus at an off-campus gathering at a private home in New Jersey.
"This was not an easy decision by any means. I know I speak for the entire administration and our trustees when I say that everyone wishes that the situation could be otherwise, but we believe this is the most responsible decision for everyone’s well-being."
All students, who had arranged to remain on-campus during spring, must move out by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Students who are departing for spring break, but planning to return, must move out by Sunday, March 22, 2020, by 10 p.m. Those who cannot return home due to travel restrictions will have special on-campus housing arrangements made for them by the university.
The university plans to refund students for housing and dining fees, on a pro-rated basis, at the conclusion of the semester.
All remaining coursework and class instruction will be conducted online, beginning after spring break, on March 23, 2020.
"These steps are essential to protect the health and well-being of the UD and surrounding communities, including those who may be among the more vulnerable to this disease.
This is an unprecedented time of uncertainty not only for our colleges and universities, but also for our entire world. When faced with extraordinary circumstances such as this, we need to come together to work out solutions that are in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff. In the end, we are all motivated by the same desire to teach, learn and grow while also protecting the health of our friends, neighbors and colleagues," Assanis said.