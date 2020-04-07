Officials with the city of Wilmington have rescinded all permits issued for public gatherings through at least the end of June, and said it's possible those cancellations could expand into the summer and fall.
"The City will continue to hold out hope that life will return to normal for all of us very soon, but reality calls for some certainty regarding these events which organizers spend months planning,” said Purzycki. “Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz and I are today announcing a postponement of the iconic Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, which would have celebrated its 33rd anniversary in June, because we can’t bear to announce that we have to cancel it. I urge all event organizers and supporters to keep their spirits up as we stand together to pull through this crisis and hope that circumstances change more quickly than anticipated.”
Mayor Mike Purzycki announced any event previously approved for more than 100 people, including concerts, cultural festivals, and similar events will be barred through the next three months, adding "it’s becoming more evident each day that the effects of the COVID 19 crisis will be with us for many more months and probably beyond."