The man Dover Police believe is responsible for a series of overnight break-ins along Route 13 over the past two months, has been arrested.
33-year old Tyreek Holmes was picked up without incident on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Police say Holmes lived in an apartment near where the burglaries took place, and was arrested outside of a vehicle that was involved in the most recent break-in.
He's been charged with ten counts of burglary and criminal mischief, seven counts of theft, and seven counts of possession of burglar tools.
He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on 10-thousand dollars bond.
Police say Holmes allegedly committed break-ins at the following locations:
- 08/08/2021 at Super 9 Liquors 348 N. DuPont Hwy.
- 08/10/2021 at Speedway Gas 31 N. DuPont Hwy.
- 08/10/2021 at Armigers Auto Center 420 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/05/2021 at King Buffet 293 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/05/2021 at Friendly's 318 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/10/2021 at CVS 11 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/23/2021 at Red Lobster 271 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/26/2021 at Friendly's 318 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 09/30/2021 at McDonald's 879 N. Dupont Hwy.
- 10/05/2021 at KFC 223 S. Dupont Hwy.