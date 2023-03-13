Delaware State Police said an alleged drunk driver drove into a closed accident scene early Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, and crashed into a state police Tahoe, injuring the trooper inside.
I-495 southbound had been shutdown around 5 a.m. due to a crash with injuries at Philadelphia Pike.
According to state police, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), and the Claymont Fire Company were on scene along with troopers, and had the roadway blocked.
That's when a Maserati, allegedly driven by 50-year old Francho Robinson of Bear, drove into the closed crash scene and struck the Tahoe.
The trooper inside the vehicle was treated and released for minor injuries.
Robinson was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence
- Numerous traffic charges
Robinson was released after posting $12,400 secured bond.