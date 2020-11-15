A Maryland man is in prison in Wilmington for allegedly breaking into a gas station and stealing merchandise.
Daniel Jeffries got into the BP in the 3500 block of Miller Road through the roof early Saturday morning and took cartons of cigarettes, along with lighters and lottery tickets, Delaware State Police said.
When troopers responding to a motion alarm arrived on-scene and questioned Jeffries, he told them he worked at the station, and gave them a false name and date of birth.
The cops found a hole in the building's ceiling and in Jeffries' story, and booked him for burglary, criminal mischief and criminal impersonation.
Jeffries is being held at the Howard Young Prison.