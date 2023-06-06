A New Castle man accused of robbing a gas station made it easy on Delaware State Police to track him down.
Troopers responded to the Shell gas station at Route 273 and Appleby Road around 9 Monday night, June 5, 2023, for a reported robbery.
A clerk told police a man confronted them while they were counting money behind a sales desk, pushed them, took the cash, and fled in a pick up truck.
While troopers were still on scene, the pick up returned to the gas station parking lot.
40-year old James Rice of New Castle was inside and promptly arrested.
Police say there was money laying loose inside the pick up truck.
Rice was released after posting $2,500 bail.