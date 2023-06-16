The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware says 23-year old Davine Boyce has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for his role in a carjacking in Wilmington in December, 2019.
Boyce was caught with a stolen 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.
According to WDEL News archives, Boyce's run-ins with the law as an adult began in the fall of 2017 when he was arrested for armed robbery.
Two years later, he took part in the carjacking which has landed him in federal prison.
And Boyce's legal troubles are not over. In January he is scheduled to go on trial for murder in connection with the State of Delaware's investigation into the NorthPak street gang in Wilmington.