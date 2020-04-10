The spring of 2020 was already blooming into a difficult season for allergy sufferers.
"It was a very mild winter, there was a lot of rain and so the ground was nice and moist and the plants were all happy so they're going to release a lot of pollen," said Dr. Gregory Marcotte who is in private practice with ENT & Allergy of Delaware and Section Chief for Allergy at ChristianaCare.
"We're having a relatively mild spring, an early spring, so they could start earlier."
Then came COVID-19 and Marcotte said it's caused a lot of questions and concerns among allergy sufferers due in part to the overlap of some symptoms.
Allergy sufferers often have hay fever, sneezy, itchy, runny noses and mucus in the throat causing a cough, and asthma patients could have shortness of breath with a cough.
"Those are all the typical allergy and asthma symptoms," said Marcotte. "Then if you have the COVID infection the three most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
"So there you have cough due to allergies, cough due to asthma, shortness of breath due to asthma, so they definitely overlap."
Marcotte said flu-like symptoms are not typical among allergy sufferers.
"So while the nose and lung symptoms can overlap a bit the symptoms of infection - fevers, aches, pains, headaches, flu-like symptoms - do not overlap," said Marcotte. "If you have those symptoms you should call your doctor."
Marcotte said there is not an increased risk in contracting COVID-19 if you have allergies or asthma, however, having asthma is considered an underlying condition and a patient is at higher risk if they get diagnosed with coronavirus.
"Just like any other infection, if the COVID affects an asthmatic person, their asthma might get worse," said Marcotte.
"Usually anytime an asthmatic gets sick, whether it's just a bacterial sinus infection or a common cold, a lot of those people can have a flare or worsening of their asthma symptoms," said Marcotte.
Marcotte said early indications from China are there was not an increased percentage of fatalities from COVID-19 if a person had asthma but it's still a concern among doctors in the United States.
Marcotte said allergy and asthma sufferers should continue taking their prescriptions and therapies including daily inhaled steroids for asthma.
"It's really important they stay on them. Those are very, very low-dose steroids which do not put them at increased risk for the infection. If they were to stop them then their asthma could get worse and they'd be dealing with an asthma attack."
Marcotte said anyone with questions should reach out to their allergist or physician.
He said his office has been trying to limit the number of office visits for the safety of patients and staff, and have been making a lot of use of telemedicine.
"We want to keep in touch with them (patients) because we don't want them getting sick and going to the emergency room," said Marcotte.
"Our colleagues in the emergency room at the hospital are already overwhelmed with COVID cases so we don't want them dealing with our patients with their allergies and asthma. So we're doing our best to manage them and keep them out of the hospital."