It's starting to feel like spring in our area, so much so that the planet is also a bit confused.
Sandy Kaffenberger works at Old Country Gardens in north Wilmington, where she says quite a few plants are blooming earlier than normal.
"I’m getting weeds in my flower beds I normally do not get until April or May," Kaffenberger says. "My Forsythia just started blooming and that’s really early-- like three weeks earlier than what it should be."
According to NBC, spring allergies are making their debut early too.
Allergist Dr. Michael Wydila says that he's been seeing allergy season popping up earlier each year.
"My advice to all the allergy sufferers out there is if you know have allergies and you’re bothered by spring pollen, to start your medicine now," Wydila says. "You don’t want to be chasing after these symptoms that will occur."
The allergist suggests you get screened to see if allergy shots would help you.
Wydila also recommends starting to take over the counter allergy medication a bit earlier than you may have in past decades.