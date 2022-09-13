School districts in Delaware are getting funds to support professional learning.
According to the Delaware Dept. of Education, nearly four-million-dollars were recently awarded to nine school districts, impacting more than 60,000 students.
District
Total Grants Awarded
Total Funding
Schools Impacted
Appoquinimink
1
$43,845.10
7
Brandywine
2
$1,052,724.60
6
Cape Henlopen
1
$147,468.80
5
Capital
1
$431,358.00
10
Caesar Rodney
3
$476,908.00
12
Christina
1
$349,273.52
8
Indian River
2
$483,215..98
12
Red Clay
1
$233,728.85
24
Seaford
3
$596,039.02
6
The grants fund professional learning plans so that teachers are fully prepared to help students be successful in college, career, and life.
The state's Reimaging Professional Learning Grants program has distributed more than 12-million-dollars to area schools since 2016.