Is it time for the Christmas tree to come down? If you're ready to move on, you've got some options.
"What you're going to want to do is take all the ornaments and the lights off your tree. If you have any of that fake snow, you want to pull that stuff off as well," said DNREC's Adam Schlachter. "Take it out of your tree stand, and then a couple of options: you can either put it at the curb if you have a waste hauler who will do curbside collection--that's something that a lot of our haulers offer. Otherwise, if not, then similar to how you got the tree to your house, throw it back on the top of your car and take it to one of the many sites around the state where you can get rid of it and it will be recycled."
Trees that get recycled go back into the community. They're turned into mulch which is then sold or, in some cases, even given away, depending on the municipal program. The mulch they create is used across the state, adding nutrients back into the soil and helping with water retention and vegetation, Schlachter said.
Though he didn't have an exact amount for how much of their annual offerings are made up of mulch from Christmas trees, Schlachter said the mulch usually stays good for a year to 18 months, and said trees make up a significant portion of what they produce.
"We really don't track the Christmas tree tonnage separate from everything," he said. "I mean, I can tell you that we do about 158,000 tons of yard waste throughout the year. That was what we did last year, and more than 50% of that was trees. So it's quite a bit of tonnage."
He also reminded people the parks program is no longer operational, and asked Delawareans not to just drop their trees off in parks. Instead, check DE.gov/yardwaste for options or DNREC.Delaware.gov for more information.