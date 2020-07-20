It's been 51 days since Al's Sporting Goods in Wilmington was forced to close its doors.
"We're really excited about today to be reopening," said owner Bob Hart. "[We're] probably most excited to welcome back our customers and friends.
The iconic store that's bee at 2nd and Market streets for decades was destroyed and looted after what began as a protest over George Floyd's police killing in Minneapolis turned into a riot. Al's Sporting Goods was among several shops and restaurants that sustained damage on May 30, 2020.
Hart didn't put a dollar figure on damage, but noted reopening has been a tall task.
"There was a lot of stuff stolen--that's the hard part--the companies aren't shopping great right now because of the virus," said Hart.
Deals were to be had when the boards came off the windows Monday. Shoes without boxes after the looting are on-sale for $30. Everything--even Eagles jerseys--are marked down.
Stephan Stockton has been coming to the neighborhood store for more than 40 years; he was sorry to see what happened when night fell after the day-long peaceful protest.
"We always need Al's in the community...it was a tragic event that brought this all about, but hopefully now, the community can heal from all of this," said Stockton. "Most of the youth, they feel powerless at some point. So when they do have power, they over-exert themselves and do too much. So hopefully, they realize that looting and rioting is not the way, but we will continue to protest."
Hart is ready to move forward.
"Hopefully, it wasn't our normal customers. You just have to be positive and move on," said Hart.
After this happened, Hart said he was considering relocating his store. While he's here in Wilmington, for now, he's not sure, where the future will take him.
"It's something that we've thought about, and I think because of what happened, it pushes you to look for other options," he said. "Right now, we're here, but we're looking at all options."
Customers like Tracy Sauls of Newark and Stockton hope by showing Al's some love now, the store will stay put.
"I come to Al's on the regular," said Sauls. "I mean to show support for a store that's been here a long time, yeah, c'mon on out...support your community."
"I definitely hope they stay in the community," said Stockton.