For the second year in a row, Governor John Carney's State of the State opened with, and focused on, the biggest and most immediate issue at hand currently acting as a hurdle to progress in the First State: the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"These last two years have brought unprecedented challenges for every Delaware family. Many have lost loved ones. Others lost their business. Our children missed important time in classrooms. We missed sports games, graduations, weddings, and funerals," Carney said. "Every one of us has experienced some type of loss during this pandemic. If nothing else, we all have that in common"
The Omicron variant has increased hospitalizations over the previous several weeks to a point higher than at any moment previous during the ordeal. Carney took a moment to thank Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, and Major Gen. Michael Berry and the 300 National Guard member who've put so much work into providing the information and assistance needed to keep the state safe.
While Carney noted Delaware was only one on 20 states to meet President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by Independence Day, he promised the fight would continue until the threat was gone.
"We provided more than $400 million in support to small businesses. We supported child care providers, who stayed on the job throughout this crisis. And thanks to the hard work of educators, we got our children back in classrooms," Carney said. "That’s why, despite the trying times – and because of the ongoing sacrifice of so many Delawareans – I’m optimistic today."
And despite the ongoing crisis, Carney said that optimism leads to an eagerness for the economic opportunity that lies just beyond the end of the pandemic, as Delaware heads for recovery.
JOBS
The Delaware Prosperity Partnership, an initiative Carney claimed from his first day in office in 2017, has already led to the creation of 20,000 jobs, he said. But when the COVID-19 pandemic finally reaches an end stage, Carney said that partnership will be more important than ever before.
"Our unemployment rate is now just above 5%, down from a high of 13.4% in April 2020," Carney said. "We’re building Delaware’s economy for the future."
He pointed to Delaware's recent acquisitions of WuXi STA Pharmaceuticals, Investor Cash Management (ICM), Avalon Industries, and Prelude Therapeutics, as well as the expansions of Incyte and Miller Metal, as evidence of the success of this endeavor.
And these expansions are leading to growth in other areas. With the help of Biden calling Delaware home, this growth has led to a tourism boon. In March, the Chase Fieldhouse will host the Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball Championship and, in August, the Wilmington Country Club will host the PGA BMW Championship.
"Delaware is on the map – and the future is bright," Carney said.
Other plans include the building or upgrading of libraries in every county, the modernization of the buildings housing non-profits, improvements to the state's mental health services, and infrastructure projects like road and bridge repairs and mass transit investments, all thanks to federal stimulus funding being made available to aid in recovery.
He noted there is currently work being done to extend paid leave into the private sector, and the state is already on a course to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. And while Delaware faces the same issue as the nation--where there are 6.8 million applicants have the option of 10.5 million open positions--there are only 26,000 Delawareans looking for work, in a state where they have their choice of 33,000 open positions.
A $50 million federal stimulus investment will help prepare those individuals for those positions, he said.
EDUCATION
Pathways programs in public middle and high schools will be expanded to reach 6,000 more middle school students, and 80% of all high school students in the state.
"Ultimately, I believe that expanding economic opportunity for everyone must start in the classroom. Over the past five years – working with all of you – we have made significant new investments in public education," Carney said. "From Wilmington to Dover to Georgetown, we’re investing more than $300 million in the next two years for new school construction."
The pandemic has strained every part of the education infrastructure, from teachers t bus drivers, Carney said, but new resources made available to support low-income students and English learners, as well as basic special education investments for kindergartens through third grades is making a difference, he said.
"One thing that the past two years have taught me is that there is value in acknowledging, and celebrating, the complexity of our state. And our complex and often difficult history," Carney said. "That’s why I was proud to sign Representative Dorsey Walker’s bill into law, ensuring that a robust, accurate, Black history curriculum is taught in Delaware public schools."
Despite these investments, Carney said he recognizes children in Delaware's largest city, Wilmington, are not getting the education necessary for future success.
"We can do better – and we must. These children and their families deserve our best efforts. Over the last month, I’ve knocked doors and talked directly to parents and students. I know they’re eager for change. They want better," Carney said. "I’ve talked to, and heard from, educators in our city schools. The idea of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative is based on models we’ve seen be successful in other parts of the country."
While Carney said the collaborative won't solve every problem faced by Wilmington educators, it will place "hyper focus" on those students and place more decision-making into the hands of those guiding them.
ENVIRONMENT
Carney took time to focus on Delaware's environmental and climate initiatives, touching on the recent introduction of a new Climate Action Plan.
Beautifying Delaware and doing what the administration can to address climate issues isn't just about doing what's right, he said, but also has the added bonus of drawing even more people to live in the First State. It's an area where Delaware is excelling.
"You don’t have to take my word for it. In November, our Parks again received the National Gold Medal for Excellence. Delaware is one of only two states to win this award twice," the governor said. "Everyone should get out and enjoy our parks."
He will earmark another $30 million in his proposed budget for open space and farmland preservation initiatives, Carney said, areas where Delaware already has one of the most "robust" efforts in the country. And the state will invest more than $400 million into the Clean Water Trust Fund and infrastructure improvements--particularly in historically underserved communities--thanks in part to federal support.
"We all need to do our part to keep our natural areas clean, and free of trash. Just look around. It’s a mess. That’s why we’re continuing our efforts to Keep DE Litter Free. That’s our slogan. I am determined to help clean up our highways and byways," Carney said. "All these investments will strengthen our economy for the future."
EQUITY AND ACCESS
Carney also noted $50 million in rental and mortgage assistance has already been made available in to Delaware residents to combat the pandemic, but that the state is working on a project partnering with the private sector to rebuild the Riverside community.
"And over the next three years, we will invest federal dollars to revitalize and develop more than 1,200 affordable housing units in Kent and Sussex counties," he said. "That’s in addition to expanding down payment and settlement assistance for homebuyers. These investments will go a long way to support Delawareans who need it most – and strengthen our economy at the same time."
Meanwhile, 11,600 Delaware homes and businesses lack quality internet access for everything from homework to working from home, which is why the state will continue to tackle the issue of ensuring every location has access to stable connections through a $100 million investment of federal funds.
Delaware was also one of only four states to see a decrease in the rate of overdose deaths during the COVID pandemic. Nationally, the trend was growth for the issue during that same time period. The First State's success was largely due to Hall-Long being a "driving force" for treatment and prevention.
TAXES
Carney said Delaware was able to weather the pandemic without "painful" budget cuts, tax increases, or state employee layoffs. He promised his introduction of a proposed budget next week will stay "true to these principles."
"Throughout this pandemic, I’ve had to make a lot of tough calls. I know we’ve not always agreed on every decision. And I respect those differences. But I hope you know this: I have always put Delawareans first," Carney said. "Since the early days of March 2020, when I wake up each morning and when I go to sleep each night, I’m thinking about the health of our people. And about the businesses that employ them. I know this has been a difficult time. But Delawareans have proven their resilience."