Amazon is teaming up with more than 140 institution of higher learning--including the University of Delaware, Wilmington University, and Delaware Technical Community College--to send 300,000 of their employees to college tuition-free by 2025 through its Career Choice program.
The $1.2 billion deal is part of the business' plan to upskill and provide career advancement opportunities for 750,000 of its hourly employees, which includes college preparation courses through Outlier, Amazon announced in a press release Thursday. March 3, 2022. Partnerships with GEDWorks, Smart Horizons, Voxy EnGen, and goFLUENT will also provide employees with free high school completion, GED preparation, and English language proficiency training.
“The University of Delaware is committed to lifelong learning and to building bridges between professional and educational opportunities. We are excited that the Amazon Career Choice initiative will help us make our excellent educational programs accessible to working professionals in our region,” said University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis. “Whether Amazon employees want to take classes in person or online, whether to pursue a degree or simply expand their skill set, UD is proud to welcome them to the Blue Hen family and contribute to their career growth.”
The program additionally offers, for those who would prefer, the chance to take classes offered at national nonprofit education providers online, like Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University-Global, Western Governors University, and National University.
Employees can take advantage of the offerings every year they work for Amazon, and are eligible to begin taking advantage of the program after 90 days of employment.
“Amazon continues to raise its game as it strives to become Earth's Best Employer,” said Jennifer Brustman, Human Resources Manager at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Middletown, Delaware. "The latest example of this in Delaware is the expansion of our Career Choice program, which will allow our front-line employees to attend three great institutions - the University of Delaware, Wilmington University, or Delaware Technical Community College - at no cost to them. And this is just the start, we look forward to adding more schools soon."
Career Choice was launched in 2012, and as part of the program, Amazon itself offers classes at fulfillment centers in 110 classrooms across 37 states. Those interested in the program can find more information here.