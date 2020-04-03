Amazon confirms that a worker at their New Castle facility tested positive for COVID-19.
That worker was sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days, although they will still be paid.
Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter told WDEL they are taking action, including making sure all workers at the New Castle facility are aware of the positive test.
"We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."
Anyone who had close contact with the individual was told to also self-quarantine for 14-days, which the company says will be paid.
Amazon said it has increased their cleaning frequency and intensity patterns at the facility.