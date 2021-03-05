Amazon Logistics is adding two new delivery station locations in Delaware.
Company spokesperson Jenna Hilzenrath said the delivery stations are the last step in Amazon's logistics chain.
"That last mile is powered by our delivery station and our delivery drivers," said Hilzenrath.
"Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment centers and sortation centers, and they're loaded into vehicles to get delivered to customers."
The delivery stations in Delaware are being added on Bear Corbitt Road south of Red Lion and on Boxwood Road, the site of a massive new fulfillment center.
Hilzenrath said all of the new Delaware sites are expected to go online by the end of 2021 with the company hiring hundreds of workers as a result.
In addition to jobs at the fulfillment center, Hilzenrath said the delivery stations employ between fifty and one hundred drivers each.
"We generally start hiring about thirty days prior to launch," said Hilzenrath who encouraged potential employees to continue checking the employment portal on Amazon's web site.