Delaware State Police issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old Georgetown child that has been missing since the weekend.
Georgetown Police said Cristobal Lopez was last seen on the evening of July 25, 2020 in the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown, while under the care of his cousin.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, police said the cousin discovered Cristobal had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford.
Angelina is under court order to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with Christobal, and the child is supposed to be under the care of the unnamed cousin.
Cristobal is a two-year-old Hispanic male child with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shoes and a yellow t-shirt.
Angelina is a Hispanic female, 5'0", 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants. Police said Angelina took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin's residence.
Detectives believe the child may be in imminent danger, but they have no vehicle description.
Georgetown Police said they are working to obtain an active felony warrant for beach of release for Angelina, with more charges pending.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Information and inquiries should be referred to the Georgetown Public Information Officer, Detective Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613. Citizens may also call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.