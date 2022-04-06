American Authors, singers of the hit "Best Day of My Life", will headline the entertainment at the return of the Wilmington Flower Market next month.
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the 100th Wilmington Flower Market returns to Rockford Park from May 5-7 in advance of Mother's Day.
It will be the second appearance at the Flower Market for American Authors, who appeared when the song was on the Billboard charts back in 2014.
"Best Day of My Life" topped Billboard's "Adult Pop Airplay Songs" list for that year.
American Authors originally formed at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and the band is now based in Brooklyn.
They've released three studio albums: Oh, What a Life (2014), What We Live For (2016), and Seasons (2019).
They'll anchor a Saturday lineup that includes Daisy The Great, Lily Rose, and Royals.
Country-pop standout Lilly Rose's "Villian" reached nearly a million views on TikTok in under 24 hours. She followed that up with 2021's "Stronger Than Me".
Friday's co-headliners are John K and Ruth B.
Ruth B's song "Dandelions" was originally released in 2017, but ended up charting in the top 10 in Malaysia and Singapore after going viral on TikTok.
Orlando's John K sings platinum-award winning "If We Never Met."
They'll be joined by Andrew Morrer and Royals.
Philadelphia-based Floorbird is the main act on Thursday's opening afternoon.
The pop punk band describes themselves as "1% floor, 1% bird, 98% hot gas".
They'll be joined by Newark-based Folk/Americana duo The Honey Badgers and Boy Wonder.
The specific schedule for each day's musical lineup will be announced at a later date.
Admission to the Wilmington Flower Market is free, although there is a parking charge.