The American Red Cross has opened its first blood donation center in Delaware.
The new facility is located on Concord Pike just north of Naamans Road. It has the capability of collecting platelet donations in addition to blood donations.
"It's a factor that helps your blood clot. It can be used for a bunch of different things and it's really valuable for cancer patients and for other folks going through medical procedures," American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region Chief Executive Officer Dale Kunce said. "It really allows us and it allows the Delmarva community to contribute to helping so many other people."
Appointments are suggested for platelet donations. The need for blood, according to Kunce, never goes away. Blood is needed by someone about every two seconds.
"90% of people need blood at some point in their life. It's one of those things that's constant," Kunce said. "Just think about the person you want to help right now or tomorrow who's going to count on that blood being on the shelf."
In the meantime, the Blood Bank of Delmarva recently concluded an awareness effort to diversify the blood supply during Black History Month. About five-percent of its donors are African American, whereas the U.S. Census indicates that about 22% of Delaware's population is African American. According to the Blood Bank, a diverse donor population ensures a better blood match for patients who need blood for conditions such as sickle cell disease. About one in three African Americans would be a match for patients with the disease, according to America's Blood Centers.