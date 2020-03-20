The American Red Cross is seeking a pint from you during the battle against COVID-19, more specifically, a pint of your blood.
They have opened a temporary blood donation site at the Brandywine Town Center's Community Service Building.
Theresa Young, Executive Director of the American Red Cross - Delmarva Chapter, told WDEL that their blood supply is reaching what they call a 'critical' level.
"Nationwide, we have blood cancellations that equate to over 350,000 units. We need to make sure we are mission ready, and so we are collecting donations to make sure we can help."
Those blood donations gaps are coming from a category that has been closed around the United States.
"Forty percent of our donations come from schools and colleges. So, when they are closed, and they are the ones who help us collect some of the donations, that affects us as well."
Social distancing has become a hot topic as the CDC has recommended people stay six feet away from each other, and not gather in groups of more than 50 in Delaware.
Young said morale among donors has been high, but cautious.
"The bigger concern is if I get too close, will I offend that person? So they're trying to keep their distance, as is appreciated and asked for, but we're also working very hard as a community in trying to laugh periodically."
Anyone who wants to donate is asked to register on the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
By doing that, Young said they're trying to keep room occupancy under control.
"As much as we want as many blood donations as possible,we're controlling the traffic flow by minimizing how many people we take by appointment each hour."
If you're nervous that donating blood could give you COVID-19, Young said that's not a concern, at least through the needle.
"There are no instances of COVID being transmitted through a blood transfusion."
The temporary site at the Brandywine Town Center will remain open each weekday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. next week.
They also recommend reaching out to one of the Blood Bank of Delmarva's permanent sites if that is more convenient to where you live.