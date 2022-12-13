The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is kicking off its Holiday Season Impaired Driving High-Visibility Enforcement event amidst an increasing number of traffic fatalities in Delaware and across the country.
Among those speaking at the event was Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley who carried not only a stern law enforcement message, but a heartfelt one involving one of her troopers.
"We all know that we do not merely count the number of crashes as much as we can consider the impact on families, friends, and a community of loved ones," said Zebley, who should know.
A trooper for whom she served as Field Training Officer, Corporal Christopher Shea, died in a head on crash with a repeat drunk driver.
"I will never forget the call I received on July 18th, 2004, at 2 a.m. when I was informed that Chris, while responding to a DUI hit and run collision was struck by that same driver, fleeing that scene, and driving on the wrong side of the road."
And it still haunts her today.
"The everlasting slow burn of that heartbreak is pervasive across our agency and our community, and is profound."
Zebley's remarks come at a time when Delaware has seen 154 traffic deaths in 2022, the most in over thirty years.
"A motor vehicle crash occurs every 23 minutes in Delaware," said Zebley. "Someone loses their loved one to a senseless crash every two and a half days."
Her message heading into the holidays is simple.
"Our goal is to have no trooper and no advocate knock on your front door with that devastating news during what should be a reverent and heartwarming holiday season."
There were a total of 1167 impaired-related crashes and 44 fatalities in 2021 in Delaware. The most common day of the week - Saturday; the most common age group and gender - males, ages 25-29; and, the most common hour for these crashes was between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.