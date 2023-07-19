Amtrak is improving infrastructure in its Northeast Corridor, making tracks more reliable and keep trains on time in the long run.
The track work will impact customers traveling Amtrak's Northeast Corridor through September 30.
Inconveniences from the updates can include minor delays or changed schedules throughout the New England and Mid-Atlantic Regions this summer.
Amtrak's Executive Vice President, Laura Mason says that updating their railroad in a huge piece of their plans for modernizing Amtrak, giving stations refreshers, and redefining the customer experience.
Extreme heat can cause rail, bridge and overhead wires to expand, so temporary heat restrictions will be in place as needed.
Restrictions include trains moving at lower speeds than under normal operating conditions.