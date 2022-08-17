If your upcoming travels include a trip on Amtrak, the rail line is offering new menu options in its café cars, and they're dropping prices on some items.
The new menus went into effect August 17th on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and long distance trains.
Amtrak officials say customer feedback led them to offer more fresh items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as new hot meals, snacks, salads, and sandwiches.
Vegan offerings have also been increased.
Prices for sandwiches and salads are dropping by about a dollar, while they're holding the line for prices on other items.
“Making changes to our menu based on customer feedback reflects Amtrak’s commitment to enhancing their travel experience, as passengers know we are listening to their requests for improvement,” said Amtrak Vice President Operations & Customer Services Robert Jordan. “In this time of rising costs, we are proud to offer our customers high-quality items on our menu at reduced prices.”
Some of the new or reduced price menu items customers can expect to see onboard include:
Breakfast: Bialy Egg Sandwich, Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites, and Seasonal Fruit with Mango
Lunch & Dinner: Smoked Turkey & Havarti Sandwich, Vegan Asian Noodle Bowl, and Blue Corn Vegan Tamale
Snacks: Fresh Vegetable Crudites, Beef Jerky, and Pistachios