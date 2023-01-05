Construction is scheduled to start on Friday, January 6, 2023, on a new roundabout on Route 9 at the north base of the Reedy Point Bridge.
The project was originally earmarked to start a year ago, but was postponed due to safety concerns raised by public safety officials, including the viability of a proposed emergency access road to Fort Dupont residences.
House Majority Leader Representative Val Longhurst told WDEL in February, 2022, the concerns of first responders weighed on the decision to move away from the roundabout.
"So we're going back to the drawing board to find out alternatives on what are some of the other options that we could do that will appease everybody, and have the safety of the residents as a priority," said Longhurst at the time.
"Coming down over that Reedy Point Bridge and hitting that roundabout we have concerns about safety."
Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC) Executive Director Tim Slavin told WDEL they looked at several other alternatives to the roundabout but none of them proved feasible.
"For a variety of safety and engineering issues, such alternatives as a traffic signal or a four-way stop were eliminated from consideration," Slavin said in an email response to WDEL.
The roundabout will be at the entrance to the Fort Dupont development and a proposed RV park.
Slavin said safety improvements to the entranceway to Fort DuPont are a requirement from 2018.
Public safety officials tell WDEL the FDRPC worked with them on their concerns and advised them they would be incorporated into the project plans.
"During the period of construction, vehicles will still be able to access Fort DuPont through the current entrance," said Slavin.
Once work starts the Reedy Point Bridge will remain closed for approximately three months.
WDEL's attempt to reach Representative Longhurst through the House Democratic Caucus was unsuccessful.