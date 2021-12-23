Officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said after ten years, $160 million, and multiple projects, work to rebuild Route 141 from Newport to Route 13 is completed.
DelDOT said the most recent, and most extensive of the projects, the reconstruction at the I-95 interchange, was completed a few months early.
That work included fixing or replacing eight interchange ramps and four bridges.
The intersection of Route 141 and Commons Boulevard was also widened.
"In total, DelDOT has invested nearly $160 million to improve safety, traffic flow, and modernize this more than 50 year-old corridor," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski in a prepared statement.
"We appreciate the patience of motorists as our contractors have worked to make these needed repairs and improvements while maintaining traffic through this corridor."