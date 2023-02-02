The State of Delaware and Donate Delaware have partnered to purchase tens of thousands of cans of infant formula to be dispersed in communities of need across the state.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long led the announcement of the program on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Food Bank of Delaware in Glasgow.
"Forty-four thousand cans of incredible Care A2+ formula available to families in our communities in need," said Hall-Long. "You're going to get over twenty-one bottles out of this can, which is a lot more, twenty-one eight ounce bottles. You just have to reside in the State of Delaware."
Former educator, Dr. Robert Andrzejewski from Donate Delaware, said healthy nutrition is a critical step in brain development and the educational ladder.
"If the young ones don't have proper nutrition, and are not fed at this critical stage when their minds are developing, and they're developing their bodies, we're going to have even more problems in the future," said Andrzejewski.
The formula is produced in Australia through Gensco Pharma.
One canister of formula will be distributed to Delaware families with infants up to 12 months of age at no cost to the family.
The first delivery of the formula was made to Rose Hill Community Center and will be distributed by community and social service organizations across the state.
The Lieutenant Governor's Office web site has more information about the program and organizations taking part in the formula dispersement.